Two Ocala police officers jump into action saving a baby from chocking

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police said officers Hannah Patterson and Mike Coughlin were headed to the Golden Corral around 8:20 Saturday night for a call about a choking baby.

“The call came out as a baby was purple so I had no information whatsoever when I arrived I just see multiple people outside in the parking lot they were totally frantic,” said Patterson.

Patterson said she then immediately jumped into action, grabbing baby Killian and patting his back.

“Get inside and the mother is running right past me and I grabbed the baby from her flipped the child over and I just began to pat that’s all I do is pat.”

The mother said Killian is premature and was only six days old at the time and started choking and turning purple.

“He was drinking breast milk and I was holding him and we just tried to burp him and then he just turned purple.”  

Coughlin said police go through difficult situations like this all the time and all he wanted to do was help.

“When I saw that baby it was purple I thought it was dead and the last thing I wanted to do is see a mother go through that especially out in public.”

Less than a minute later baby Killian was awake.

“We both were like come on baby breathe, breathe, breathe then he started crying people just started clapping and it was relieving to hear the child cry,” said Patterson.

They were met with a standing ovation, EMS took Killian to the hospital and he’s expected to be fine.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

