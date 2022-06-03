Alachua County Supervisor of Elections argues against expanding early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office is expressing concerns about expanding early voting as requested by the Alachua County Commission due to limited resources.

County commissioners sent Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton a letter after a meeting last week, asking her to extend early voting to the Sunday before the primary and general elections.

“Around the state, many of the supervisors are being asked to make sure that early voting includes the Sunday before the election. It would involve additional costs, it would involve additional staffing,” said Commissioner Ken Cornell.

Barton responded saying the Sunday before election day is dedicated to transitioning all seven sites from early voting operations to election day operations.

Barton added, however, that she is open to adding Sunday as an early voting day if the Supervisor of Elections Office is the only voting site.

Barton says the elections office is still in need of elections workers for the Aug. 23 primary election. Workers must be U.S. citizens, registered to vote in Alachua County, and able to speak, read, and write in English.

Training for the paid positions will take place during the month of June at the elections office, located at 515 N Main St, Gainesville.

People who are interested can click here or call the office at 352-374-5252 during normal business hours.

