Applications for Ocala banner displays are open

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Non-profits wanting to hang their banner in downtown Ocala can now apply to do so for 2023.

The city has two street banner locations that can be applied for.

The first location is at the 11-hundred block of East Silver Springs Boulevard and the other is at the 13 hundred block on the west end of the same street.

Applications are due by August 1st.

