Charter Senior Living of Gainesville is hosting a donut and coffee drive-thru to raise funds for Alzheimer’s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Charter Senior Living of Gainesville is hosting a donut and coffee drive-thru fundraiser.

It only costs $3 to get both items and all the proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day fundraiser event.

The drive-thru is happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

