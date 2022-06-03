Eastside High student named finalist for Genes in Space competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Eastside High School student became a finalist in the genes in space competition this week.

17-year-old Vedant Karalkar’s is one of five finalists to be chosen in this year’s contest.

The genes in space contest is an annual national contest where high school students propose DNA science experiments to the International Space Station.

Keralkar’s proposed experiment is to measure phytohormone (fido-hormone) ethylene in space-grown plants.

