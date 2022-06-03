Advertisement

Eastside High student named finalist for Genes in Space competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Eastside High School student became a finalist in the genes in space competition this week.

17-year-old Vedant Karalkar’s is one of five finalists to be chosen in this year’s contest.

The genes in space contest is an annual national contest where high school students propose DNA science experiments to the International Space Station.

Keralkar’s proposed experiment is to measure phytohormone (fido-hormone) ethylene in space-grown plants.

