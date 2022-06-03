Faith leaders team up to address racism

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time ever, the Alachua County Faith Leader’s Alliance joined forces to address racism.

They planned a walk to honor victims in the Buffalo, New York shooting that killed 10 people.

Faith leaders from different religious backgrounds read a joint message to combat racism.

That message included being open minded, acting with love and standing up to those who speak racist rhetoric.

“You can’t be a follower of Jesus and be a racist, yet we see over and over again that, racism finds a home in the Christian church, in the America”. said Pastor Michael Rayburn

Around 50 people walked in solidarity to the lynch marker in downtown Gainesville.

The lynch Memorial marker is in place to remind people of the eight lynching’s that took place in Gainesville, along with Florida having the highest lynching rate during the reconstruction era.

Shortly after community members walked to the marker, they lit candles to honor the victims that died during the racially motivated shooting in Buffalo. Jean Cooke decided to attend the walk, she felt it was important to support the cause of anti-racism after seeing an ad in the Gainesville sun.

She said, “I felt like this is a time for us all to stand up for what we believe to turn the tide against racial violence in our country”.

Pastor Michael Rayburn of the Gainesville Vineyard church feels that its times for Christians to step up in a different way.

“Since the Jim crow south has supposedly ended, now we have mass incarceration and that is the system perpetuated by mostly Christian people.

It is time for Christians to admit their complicity and the original sin of America, and to act against it, to be a Christian means you have to be anti-racist”.

At the end of the walk community members said a pledge to take a stand against racism.

