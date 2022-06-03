Florida softball hammers Oregon State, 7-1 in W.C.W.S. opener

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WCJB) - The red-hot offense the Florida softball team used to defeat Virginia Tech in the NCAA Super Regionals followed Tim Walton and company all the way to Oklahoma City for the opening contest of the Women’s College World Series.

The Gators (49-17) racked up seven runs on 13 hits, while Natalie Lugo pitched six shut out innings of one-hit ball to put down the Oregon State Beavers (39-21) to advance to Saturday’s winner’s bracket showdown.

Lexie Delbrey started in the circle for Florida, but surrendered the first run of the game in the top of the 1st off an rbi single to center. She made it through the rest of the frame unscathed, but eventually, was taken out in favor of Lugo in the top of the 2nd after loading the bases, while not recording a single out.

Despite the nerve-wracking situation, Lugo was able to work her way out of the jam without allowing a run to cross the board, and leave the orange and blue’s deficit remaining at one.

In the bottom of the 2nd, with two runners on base and two outs, Avery Goelz ripped a hard ground ball down the first base line that ricocheted off the bag and brought home Cheyenne Lindsey and Reagan Walsh to give the Gators a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 4th, Goelz drove in two more runs with an rbi single back up the middle. Lindsey touched home for the second time in the contest and Katie Kistler scored from second. The orange and blue’s lead swelled to 4-1.

The offensive barrage continued in the 5th inning, when Charla Echols unloaded on a pitch and sent it over the fence in center field. Her fifth homer of the season made it, 5-1. A few batters later, freshman Cali Decker drove in Lindsey, who touched home for a third time in the game on a single to left field. The final run of the game came off the bat of Goelz, who’s base hit to center field allowed Kistler to cross the plate.

Florida’s now tallied 10 or more hits in six of seven postseason games this spring. They’ve also scored 54 runs on 75 hits in their seven NCAA Tournament games.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.