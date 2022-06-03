Four North Central Florida inmates were convicted after a meth distribution ring was discovered in Georgia

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four inmates from North Central Florida were convicted after a meth distribution ring was discovered in Georgia.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agents worked together on the case.

They learned 38-year-old Brian Stanton was running a meth ring out of a federal prison in Atlanta.

He had tried to get inmates in Florida to sell meth for him.

Those inmates were in Gilchrist, Marion, and Columbia counties.

Stanton and the Florida inmates were sentenced to more time in prison for taking part in the operation.

