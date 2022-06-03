Gov. DeSantis signs record budget but includes several vetoes affecting North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis signed a record one hundred nine billion dollar budget today, but also vetoed more than three billion in spending that hits North Central Florida particularly hard.

The biggest loser was the University of Florida, losing thirty million dollars for a new music building.

Alachua County, lost eleven and a half million to renovate County Road 232.

Nearly two million was vetoed for the city of Ocala’s Lower Floridan Aquifer, one point four million for WUFT’s Storm Center infrastructure and one million for a bald eagle commemoration statue at Payne’s Prairie.

