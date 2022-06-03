Marion County Pets: Spice, Boots, and Glory

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have one-year-old Spice. She would love a quiet and loving forever home so she can feel safe and secure.

Next is Boots. She’s a ten-year-old gal who hopes to be in a home filled with love, patience, and understanding since she can’t see her surroundings.

Lastly, say good morning to Glory. This two-month-old baby was born without her eyes. She’d love to show her cuddly loving side with someone who thinks she’s perfect just the way she is.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

