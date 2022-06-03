Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Spice, Boots, and Glory

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have one-year-old Spice. She would love a quiet and loving forever home so she can feel safe and secure.

Next is Boots. She’s a ten-year-old gal who hopes to be in a home filled with love, patience, and understanding since she can’t see her surroundings.

Lastly, say good morning to Glory. This two-month-old baby was born without her eyes. She’d love to show her cuddly loving side with someone who thinks she’s perfect just the way she is.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Jojo, Coal, and Leonard

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

“What’s Up” with K-Country 6/3
“What’s Up” with K-Country 6/3
“What’s Up” with K-Country 6/3
“What’s Up” with K-Country 6/3
Marion County Pets: Spice, Boots, and Glory
Marion County Pets: Spice, Boots, and Glory
The Thomas Center is hosting a closing exhibition and art sale for Gainesville artist Alyne...
The Thomas Center is hosting a closing exhibition and art sale for Gainesville artist Alyne Harris