No injuries were reported after a plane made an emergency landing in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A small plane had to make an emergency landing in Bradford County Thursday.

The plane had to land on S.R. 16 west of Camp Blanding and Kingsley Lake.

Traffic was stopped to prepare for the landing.

Fire rescue workers reported no injuries.

