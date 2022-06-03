Advertisement

No injuries were reported after a plane made an emergency landing in Bradford County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A small plane had to make an emergency landing in Bradford County Thursday.

The plane had to land on S.R. 16 west of Camp Blanding and Kingsley Lake.

Traffic was stopped to prepare for the landing.

Fire rescue workers reported no injuries.

