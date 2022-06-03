Advertisement

One person hospitalized after crash in Bradford County

One person hospitalized after crash in Bradford County
One person hospitalized after crash in Bradford County(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -One person was taken to the hospital after a multivehicle wreck in Bradford County that blocked traffic for hours Friday morning.

The semi and box truck collided on U.S. 301 around 6 a.m near the State Road 100 off-ramp. According to Bradford County Fire Rescue, 50 gallons of fuel also spilled out from one of the trucks after the crash.

Crews were able to contain the spill and no soil was affected.

This morning while you were (hopefully) sleeping at approximately 0551 hours, Bradford County Fire Rescue units were...

Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Friday, June 3, 2022

The condition of the injured driver has not been updated.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

Woman arrested for DUI with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit
One person hospitalized after crash in Bradford County
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 6/3/22
Jessica Haufler, 31, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Woman arrested for DUI with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit