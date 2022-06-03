One person hospitalized after crash in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -One person was taken to the hospital after a multivehicle wreck in Bradford County that blocked traffic for hours Friday morning.

The semi and box truck collided on U.S. 301 around 6 a.m near the State Road 100 off-ramp. According to Bradford County Fire Rescue, 50 gallons of fuel also spilled out from one of the trucks after the crash.

Crews were able to contain the spill and no soil was affected.

This morning while you were (hopefully) sleeping at approximately 0551 hours, Bradford County Fire Rescue units were... Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Friday, June 3, 2022

The condition of the injured driver has not been updated.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.