Sexual predator caught after trying to flee Marion County deputies

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are releasing video of a high-speed chase of a suspected sexual predator with a child in the car.

On May 24th, a victim reported that 26-year-old Henry Boger sexually battered her at the Microtel Inn in Ocala.

On Wednesday, detectives went to interview Boger in the Marion Oaks area.

Boger sped away at high speeds.

He eventually got out at Heathbrook apartments and ran.

Deputies were able to catch him and also find a child in his car.

