Advertisement

Starke Police Department offers active shooter training for local businesses

The Starke Police Department is offering active shooter training.
The Starke Police Department is offering active shooter training.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the wake of numerous mass shootings, the Starke Police Department is offering active shooter training.

The department announced that they are willing to send officers to prepare and train businesses in the city on best practices to handle a shooter.

This service is free of charge.

TRENDING STORY: Faith leaders team up to address racism

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala

Latest News

A search of multiple vehicles at the school lead deputies to a rifle, as well as ammunition and...
Student arrested after taking a gun and knives to school
Non-profits wanting to hang their banner in downtown Ocala can now apply to do so for 2023.
Applications for Ocala banner displays are open
Applications for Ocala banner displays are open
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections raises concerns about expanding early voting