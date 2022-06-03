Starke Police Department offers active shooter training for local businesses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the wake of numerous mass shootings, the Starke Police Department is offering active shooter training.

The department announced that they are willing to send officers to prepare and train businesses in the city on best practices to handle a shooter.

This service is free of charge.

