Student arrested after taking a gun and knives to school

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County teenager was arrested Friday after deputies found weapons in his vehicle.

An anonymous tip lead deputies to search multiple vehicles at Trenton High School on the last day of school.

Deputies found a rifle, along with ammunition and multiple knives.

Officials said there was no immediate threat to students of faculty members, and they don’t believe the student intended to use any of the weapons to harm anyone on campus.

In a post on social media, deputies wrote, “Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and the Gilchrist County School District take the presence of weapons on school grounds very seriously. The “See Something Say Something” philosophy promoted by Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz worked today and our schools are safer as a result.”

Deputies would not release the name or exact age of the student they arrested, but said he was “of legal driving age.”

