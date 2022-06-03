Advertisement

The Thomas Center is hosting a closing exhibition and art sale for Gainesville artist Alyne Harris(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thomas Center is holding a closing exhibition and art sale for Alyne Harris.

Alyne Harris is a Gainesville artist.

City officials have purchased 400 of her paintings.

There are many of her pieces on sale ranging in size and price.

This event will be held at the Thomas Center from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

