A veteran reacts to the VA Medical Center refusing care to dying veteran due to failure to confirm military service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The incident happened in the summer of 2020, when Alachua County Fire Rescue medics transported a 60-year-old patient to the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville.

VA staff wanted confirmation that he was a veteran before treatment, but they were unable to get it because the patient was unconscious.

American Legion Post 16 commander Walter Cason said this kind of situation is unusual, but other veteran said they’ve had mixed experiences.

“90% of the time, even 98% of the time, I’m not going to give them a hundred they will take care of you if you come in there with a bruised toe they do not turn you away.”

But that’s what they did turning away the patient after ten minutes of arguing between EMTs and VA staff. The EMTs turned around and took him to UF Health Shands where he died ten hours later from multiple issues including heart failure.

“We do have a rat in the rug some times but they get them out of there,” said Cason.

The inspector general determined the nurses at the VA failed to provide emergency care to the man although an investigation later recommended those involved should be terminated, the director decided not to. Cason said during an emergency situation they take everyone at the VA.

“If you go in there with a headache and chest pain you’re going in the back you’re going straight back to the emergency room.”

The inspector general gave their policy stating: “Emergency departments ‘must never turn away an ambulatory patient or a patient who has arrived by ambulance; a medical screening exam must always be performed.”

