Woman arrested for DUI with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman accused of driving and driving and striking a deputy.

According to an arrest report, Jessica Haufler, 31, was approached by a deputy Thursday after she was seen stumbling at Newberry Liquor and slumped over the wheel of her car.

After refusing a sobriety test, Haufler was taken to the Gainesville Police Department to test her breath. She blew a blood alcohol level of 2.88, which is more than three times the legal limit.

Due to her intoxicated state, she was taken to the North Florida Regional Medical Center ER Millhopper for treatment. She then kicked the deputy while being put into a bed.

Haufler is being charged with driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $27,500 bond.

