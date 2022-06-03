Advertisement

Woman arrested for DUI with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit

Jessica Haufler, 31, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Jessica Haufler, 31, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman accused of driving and driving and striking a deputy.

According to an arrest report, Jessica Haufler, 31, was approached by a deputy Thursday after she was seen stumbling at Newberry Liquor and slumped over the wheel of her car.

After refusing a sobriety test, Haufler was taken to the Gainesville Police Department to test her breath. She blew a blood alcohol level of 2.88, which is more than three times the legal limit.

TRENDING: veteran reacts to the VA Medical Center refusing care to dying veteran due to failure to confirm military service

Due to her intoxicated state, she was taken to the North Florida Regional Medical Center ER Millhopper for treatment. She then kicked the deputy while being put into a bed.

Haufler is being charged with driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $27,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

Woman arrested for DUI with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit
One person hospitalized after crash in Bradford County
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 6/3/22
One person hospitalized after crash in Bradford County
One person hospitalized after crash in Bradford County