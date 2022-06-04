The first Recovery on the Square helps break the stigma surrounding addiction

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Recovery On The Square brought people currently in recovery, families who have loved ones battling addiction, and organizations that help those people altogether. To hear stories of their journeys and recognize people who have passed.

“There is hope it doesn’t have to end there their story is not ended there just because they passed their story is alive. This event was created behind a death, Eric Johnson passed away,” said Zero Hour Life Center chief strategic officer Steve Geohegan.

People that know someone battling this disease or in recovery spoke about their experience like Shantell Dyess who has been sober for nearly six years straight. She told her story and everything she has learned.

“I’ve learned a lot I’ve learned that we do recover, I’ve learned that I’m not alone cause that was something I always thought I was and I’ve learned that life’s worth living today and I’m worthy.”

The faces of people who have passed due to addiction could be seen so their stories will always live on. Robert Cooper the CEO of Zero Hour Life Center said too many lives are being lost.

“This disease really is killing our folks, killing our whole generation and it gets me mad and it gets me angry that when I hear someone died from an overdose, but it gets me fueled to do what I do every day to embrace recovery, celebrate recovery and let other people have a pathway to recovery.”

The recovery community wants people struggling with this disease to know there is help out there and you can start your journey to recovery today.

