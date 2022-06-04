Advertisement

The first Recovery on the Square helps break the stigma surrounding addiction

Ocala recovery leaders break the stigma that's surrounding addiction.
Ocala recovery leaders break the stigma that's surrounding addiction.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Recovery On The Square brought people currently in recovery, families who have loved ones battling addiction, and organizations that help those people altogether. To hear stories of their journeys and recognize people who have passed.

“There is hope it doesn’t have to end there their story is not ended there just because they passed their story is alive. This event was created behind a death, Eric Johnson passed away,” said Zero Hour Life Center chief strategic officer Steve Geohegan.

People that know someone battling this disease or in recovery spoke about their experience like Shantell Dyess who has been sober for nearly six years straight. She told her story and everything she has learned.

“I’ve learned a lot I’ve learned that we do recover, I’ve learned that I’m not alone cause that was something I always thought I was and I’ve learned that life’s worth living today and I’m worthy.”

The faces of people who have passed due to addiction could be seen so their stories will always live on. Robert Cooper the CEO of Zero Hour Life Center said too many lives are being lost.

“This disease really is killing our folks, killing our whole generation and it gets me mad and it gets me angry that when I hear someone died from an overdose, but it gets me fueled to do what I do every day to embrace recovery, celebrate recovery and let other people have a pathway to recovery.”

The recovery community wants people struggling with this disease to know there is help out there and you can start your journey to recovery today.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Teams competed and showed off the equine skills.
The Sunshine State Mounted Drill Teams showed their skills at the Florida Horse Park
The sheriff's office said a man stole about $200 dollars out of the cash register at the Dollar...
Man arrested after accused of commiting multiple crimes
Man accused of multiple crimes
Man accused of multiple crimes
Their appointments will be subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Gov. Desantis reappoints Suwannee River Water Management District commissioners