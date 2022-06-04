Florida baseball earns first postseason victory at Condron Ballpark

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A year after being bounced from their own NCAA Regional, the Florida baseball team finally delivered Condron Ballpark’s first postseason victory by beating Central Michigan 7-3 on Friday in the Gainesville Regional.

Brandon Sproat (9-4) threw a gem of a ballgame for the Gators (40-22), as he only allowed one earned run over seven innings pitched. The sophomore right-hander struck out six Chippewas (42-18), while only issuing a pair of walks.

Sproat only faced a few stressful situations throughout his outing. In the top of the first, he was called for a balk, which put runners on second and third with no outs, but was able to retire the next three Central Michigan batters in order to escape the jam. In the top of the third, he did surrender his only run on a single back up the middle to allow the visitors to take a 1-0 lead. The final instance of trouble came in Sproats last inning, the top of the 7th, when he walked a batter with two outs to put runners on first and second and bring up the go-ahead run to the plate. Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan came out to the mound to talk to Sproat, but on his way out there Sproat could be seen telling his boss to leave him in and let him finish what he started.

O’Sullivan’s conversation with his workhorse flamethrower lasted all of a minute and Sproat remained in the game. Two pitches into the at-bat he got Jakob Marsee to line out to left field to end the frame. Sproats night was over after that. He had followed up a career best performance a week-and-a-half ago against South Carolina with another brilliant outing to continue cementing his place as Florida’s newest ace.

At the plate, the Gators gave Sproat plenty of run support. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 3rd, Sterlin Thompson lifted a pitch out toward the left center field fence that just cleared the wall to tie the game 1-1. It was Thompson’s 11th homer of the season. In the 5th, Colby Halter also blasted a pitch out toward left center that sailed over the fence for a go-ahead solo home run.

In the bottom of the 6th, Jack Caglianone roped a double to the right center gap that one-hopped off the wall. His rbi double drove in Jud Fabian to add an insurance run to the scoreboard to make it 3-1, Florida.

The bottom of the 8th is where the real offensive exhibition started, though. After B.T. Riopelle and Fabian reached base with no outs, then advanced to second and third courtesy of a sacrifice bunt, Caglianone singled to drive them both in. Later in the inning, Halter delivered a double to right field that plated Kendrick Calilao and Corey Robinson. The four-run 8th inning boosted the Gators lead to 7-1.

Ryan Slater closed out the contest, but not before surrendering a pair of runs in the top of the 9th, but ultimately Florida won the game 7-3.

The victory now sets up a showdown with Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the winner’s bracket, after Central Michigan and Liberty play an elimination game at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.