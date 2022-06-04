Gov. Desantis reappoints Suwannee River Water Management District commissioners

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has reappointed two members to the Suwannee River Water Management District.

Charles Keith and Larry Sessions will continue their work as members of the board.

Keith is the owner of American Pawn Brokers and Sessions is the administrator of the Suwannee Valley Transit Authority.

Their appointments will be subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

