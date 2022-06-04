Advertisement

Gov. Desantis reappoints Suwannee River Water Management District commissioners

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has reappointed two members to the Suwannee River Water Management District.

Charles Keith and Larry Sessions will continue their work as members of the board.

Keith is the owner of American Pawn Brokers and Sessions is the administrator of the Suwannee Valley Transit Authority.

Their appointments will be subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

