Man arrested after accused of commiting multiple crimes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County Sheriff’s office is investigating a man who they say went on a crime.

56-year-old Larry Dupree is accused of committing multiple crimes.

The sheriff’s office said Dupree stole about $200 out of the cash register at the Dollar General.

Then after he forced a person to take him to their car where he stole it.

That robbery happened on June second around ten in the morning. The store is in brooker located off SW state road.

Local resident Duey Deacon could not believe this happened.

“So, when the store opened, he went in there and robbed her, the poor lady gave him all her money and everything then he told her to give the keys to him and stole her Cadillac”.

Fortunately, the woman was not harmed.

A person that works at Circle K said Dupree started showing up around a month ago in the area.

He would sit outside the gas station for hours watching cars.

Just a day before that deputies said they saw surveillance video of Dupree committing another crime.

A resident of Brooker told me a close friend of hers was attacked by Dupree recently.

The attack was so severe the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim had surgery but his current condition is unknown.

After hours of interrogation, the sheriff’s office says Dupree confessed to the crimes they say he committed in Bradford County.

That includes Armed robbery and carjacking.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.