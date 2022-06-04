NCFL residents Wear Orange to bring awareness to gun violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People gathered at Depot Park in Gainesville to speak against gun violence and share their stories.

“It started with a girl named Hadiya Pendleton who when she was 15-years-old when to President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade marched in the parade and performed in the parade and when home to Chicago and one week later was shot and killed,” said organizer Marnie Wiss.

Orange was chosen because it is the color hunters wear to protect themselves. Susan Browder felt the effects of gun violence when her daughter was murdered ten years ago.

“My daughter would probably still be alive if we have had an updated federal background system. The person that killed her should not have had a gun.”

With the recent shootings across the nation Wiss said this weekend is extremely important.

“We are demanding that are senators and representatives not look away from what is going on. to not look away from the toll of gun violence in this country, not give us thoughts and prayers and then move on but take meaningful action right now.”

They all demanded for gun laws to be change.

“By removing assault rifles those are military grade firearms from civilians,” said Browder.

Wear Orange events will continue this weekend with stop the violence at Porters Community Center Saturday at 5pm. Along with an awareness walk at 3pm Westside Church of God in Christ in Alachua.

