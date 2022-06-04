Advertisement

Ocala accepting applications for street banner lottery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is accepting applications for their street banner lottery from now through Monday.

These banners will be located at the 1100 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard and at the 1300 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard.

Each winning banner will be reserved for one week.

Applications can be picked up in person at the City of Ocala Public Works Traffic Operations office or you can get an electronic copy through email to pubworks@ocalafl.org.

TRENDING STORY: The first Recovery on the Square helps break the stigma surrounding addiction

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community

Latest News

Ocala accepting applications for street banner lottery
The first Recovery on the Square helps break the stigma surrounding addiction
The first Recovery on the Square helps break the stigma surrounding addiction
The Sunshine State Mounted Drill Teams showed their skills at the Florida Horse Park
The Sunshine State Mounted Drill Teams showed their skills at the Florida Horse Park
Teams competed and showed off the equine skills.
The Sunshine State Mounted Drill Teams showed their skills at the Florida Horse Park