Ocala accepting applications for street banner lottery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is accepting applications for their street banner lottery from now through Monday.

These banners will be located at the 1100 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard and at the 1300 block of West Silver Springs Boulevard.

Each winning banner will be reserved for one week.

Applications can be picked up in person at the City of Ocala Public Works Traffic Operations office or you can get an electronic copy through email to pubworks@ocalafl.org.

