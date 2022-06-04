Ocala man killed in fatal crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was traveling north on US 301 when he lost control and went across the median into the southbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle.

The first driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Sexual predator caught after trying to flee Marion County deputies

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.