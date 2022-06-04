Advertisement

Ocala man killed in fatal crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when he lost control of his vehicle in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was traveling north on US 301 when he lost control and went across the median into the southbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle.

The first driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

