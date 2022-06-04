The Sunshine State Mounted Drill Teams showed their skills at the Florida Horse Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drill teams of horses showed off their equine skills while competing in Marion County.

The Sunshine State Mounted Drill Team Association was founded on fair play and sportsmanship.

Teams from across the state competed at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala as riders and their horses performed choreographed maneuvers to music.

This is the second qualifier ahead of the state championships in November.

“For those that haven’t seen it before I like to think of it as marching band on horseback because you’re doing partners and maneuvers as a group and putting it together but yet you still have to work individually with your horse,” said co-president Valerie Stalvey.

The two-day qualifier will continue Sunday at 8am.

