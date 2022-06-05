A 97-year-old Ocala woman is fighting to stay in her home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 57 years Allean Cunningham has been calling the same place home and she wants it to stay that way for generations to come.

Cunningham just turned 97 and has lived at her home off SE 31st street for decades raising 11 children and letting other kids in the neighborhood come to play on her property.

“I want to stay home where I raised all of y’all at right here,” said Cunningham.

The family said a few years ago officials with Marion County told them the condition of the home is unfit to live in and needs to be knocked down.

“I had plenty of problems with the house, plenty of problems. Different ones did different things like leaking, the floor, and everything but I’m still here,” said Cunningham.

But that was before the new replacement program was approved in May.

Where they help people like her who are referred to the county and whose home repairs exceed more than $40,000 they would knock her home down and build a new one on her property.

Cheryl Martin the community services director said with the new program they’re able to help Cunningham.

“Therefore allowing us to help her with replacement. Prior to that, her house based on the amount of work that needed to be done didn’t fit within the program guidelines.”

The family put a new roof on her home not too long ago and Cunningham said she wouldn’t mind a new home she just wants to stay on her property.

“A lot of people turned me down but that’s alright I still remember what the Lord told me I’m by your side lean and depend on me.”

This year alone the county says they’re expecting to help repair 40 homes and build three replacement homes.

Later this month they are hoping to increase their repair amount from $40,000 to $60,000 to help more families.

