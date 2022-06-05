Advertisement

Florida baseball falls to Oklahoma in winner’s bracket contest of NCAA Gainesville Regional

Gators blew a two-run lead to lose, 9-4.
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a matchup of unbeaten teams at the NCAA Gainesville Regional, Florida baseball blew an early, two-run lead to lose, 9-4 to Oklahoma, and now must play Central Michigan in an elimination game.

The Gators (40-23) zoomed to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second off the bats of Ty Evans and Jack Caglianone, who hit back-to-back solo home runs. The crowd at Condron Ballpark was on its feet with excitement as the home team was riding an early wave of momentum against the champions of the BIG 12 conference.

However, the orange and blue’s lead disappeared by the very next inning. Starter Brandon Neely surrendered a two-run home run to Peyton Graham to tie the game, 2-2. Then, Blake Robertson hit one out of the park on the very first pitch of his at-bat to give the Sooners back-to-back jacks that gave them the lead, 3-2. After giving up the lead and his second home run in-a-row, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan pulled Neely. Unfortunately for the orange and blue, the pitching change didn’t help their cause.

The Sooner preceded to tack on one more run in the 3rd, courtesy of a Fischer Jameson wild pitch. The Gators trailed 4-2 at that point, but the deficit only grew as the rest of the game wore on.

In the top of the 4th, Jameson threw his second wild pitch of the contest to allow the Sooners to pad their lead to make it 5-2.

Tyler Nesbitt took over for Jameson in the 4th and finished out the rest of the inning without giving up a run, but wasn’t so fortunate in the 5th. He surrendered a solo home run to Jimmy Crooks, which gave the Sooners three total long balls on the evening and a 6-2 advantage.

Florida did manage to finally answer the Sooners six-run rally by plating one in the bottom of the 6th, off a sacrifice fly from Evans that brought in Sterlin Thompson to cut the deficit to 6-3.

The spark of hope Evans provided didn’t make it past the next inning, as Crooks belted his second home run of the contest - a two-run home run - to push OU’s lead to 8-3.

Both team’s would plate one final run before the game ended.

Florida must now face Central Michigan, who it beat Friday, in an elimination game Sunday at 1 p.m. Whichever team wins that game must then beat Oklahoma twice in-a-row to win the Regional and advance to the Super Regionals.

