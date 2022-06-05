Advertisement

Gainesville antique shop closes its doors after nearly two decades

Many co-op participants are calling it a "bittersweet ending"
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind the doors of The Painted Table holds thousands of antiques, but also a lot of memories.

“We have the most most unusual specialty items,” said Barbara Devio, co-op participant. “We’ve all become kind of a little family here.”

After 18 years of selling collectables and artifacts, The Painted Table co-op store in Gainesville is closing it’s doors.

“I mean not too many stores like this have gone that long,” said Beverly Steyhouwer, co-op participant.

The store is home to about 15 vendors who sell some of their most prized possessions: jewelry, vintage clothing, rare world war two items, etc.

“Some people have as small as a little shelf and other people have a whole room or more,” Devio said.

Steyhouwer has been with the store since it opened in 2004. “I personally started with a case of jewelry and then it got out of hand.”

Now she has her own room full of collectables, that either must find a home or they’ll be packaged into boxes.

Although today is the last regular day, the store is planning to have several pop-ups throughout the month in attempt to sell as many items as they can.

“All good things come to an end...”

And with every ending, there’s a new beginning.

