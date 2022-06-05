Gainesville antique shop closes its doors after nearly two decades
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind the doors of The Painted Table holds thousands of antiques, but also a lot of memories.
“We have the most most unusual specialty items,” said Barbara Devio, co-op participant. “We’ve all become kind of a little family here.”
After 18 years of selling collectables and artifacts, The Painted Table co-op store in Gainesville is closing it’s doors.
“I mean not too many stores like this have gone that long,” said Beverly Steyhouwer, co-op participant.
The store is home to about 15 vendors who sell some of their most prized possessions: jewelry, vintage clothing, rare world war two items, etc.
“Some people have as small as a little shelf and other people have a whole room or more,” Devio said.
Steyhouwer has been with the store since it opened in 2004. “I personally started with a case of jewelry and then it got out of hand.”
Now she has her own room full of collectables, that either must find a home or they’ll be packaged into boxes.
Although today is the last regular day, the store is planning to have several pop-ups throughout the month in attempt to sell as many items as they can.
“All good things come to an end...”
And with every ending, there’s a new beginning.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.