Gainesville man arrested for strangling girlfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after he was accused of strangling his girlfriend.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that 28-year-old Joseph Landmark became aggressive towards her after their son had climbed into the toilet.

The girlfriend said she thought it was funny. Landmark then grabbed her by the throat and started to strangle her.

She was able to get him to stop after saying that she was recording the incident, causing him to leave the residence.

Landmark has been charged with felony domestic battery.

