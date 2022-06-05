Gator softball team takes first defeat in Women’s College World Series, falls to Oklahoma State, 2-0

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WCJB) -After scoring 26 runs in their three previous NCAA tournament games, the Florida softball team ran into a hot pitcher in Saturday’s winners bracket game at the Women’s College World Series. Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell retired 15 straight Gator batters spanning the first and fifth innings, and sent the Gators to the elimination bracket with a 2-0, three-hit shutout.

The outcome is pivotal. Instead of moving on to Monday without a loss, where one team would have to beat Florida twice, the Gators now drop into the elimination bracket and take on No. 5 overall seed UCLA on Sunday at 3 p.m. Top seed and defending national champion Oklahoma awaits the winner of that matchup on Monday. Florida will now have to win three times over two days to reach the best-of-three finals.

Both teams threatened in the first inning. In the top half, Kendra Falby and Hannah Adams reached to put runners on first and second for UF, but the Gators stranded the pair.

In the bottom of the inning, OSU got a one-out double and advanced the runner to third, but Lexie Delbrey collected an inning-ending strikeout and the Cowgirls left the runner on base. The game was scoreless after two innings.

In the bottom of the third, the Cowgirls broke through, scoring a run on three hits, including an RBI bunt single by Chyenne Factor that delivered former Gator Julia Cottrill to make it 1-0. There could have been more damage done, but Natalie Lugo came on in relief of Delbrey to induce an inning-ending double play to keep it 1-0 after three innings. Delbrey pitched two and a third innings and allowed one run on four hits.

Cottrill (3-for-3) feasted on her former team again in the fourth, lacing a two-out RBI single to left to make the score 2-0 Oklahoma State. The inning started with a lead-off walk, but Lugo again got out of a bases loaded situation, and the deficit remained two runs after four innings.

In the sixth, Florida put runners on first and second with one out, but Maxwell got out of trouble, getting Skylar Wallace to pop up and Charla Echols on a groundout.

The Gators once again put a runner on second in the seventh, but Maxwell (21-4) retired the final two batters to complete her gem. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are the only two teams left without a loss in the double elimination tournament.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.