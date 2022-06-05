Gators softball eliminated from WCWS by UCLA in run-rule loss

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WCJB) - Florida softball’s postseason run for the spring of 2022 has come to an end.

The Gators (48-18) faced 13-time National Champion UCLA (50-9) in the Women’s College World Series elimination game and suffered an 8-0 run-rule loss to end their time in Oklahoma City.

Elizabeth Hightower (17-9) started in the circle for the orange and blue, but only made it through the first inning before she surrendered the game’s first run. With two outs, Hightower relinquished back-to-back singles to the Bruins to bring in the game’s first run.

At the plate, Florida was sat down in order in the 3rd and 4th innings by Bruins star pitcher Holly Azevedo. The Gators only managed to register a pair of hits in the game - it was the second straight world series contest they were held to three or less hits by opposing pitching.

In the bottom of the 4th, a pair of Gators errors led to the Bruins widening their lead. With two outs and two runners on base, shortstop Skylar Wallace booted a ground ball that allowed UCLA’s second run to come in. Then, on a hard it ball back up the middle, Wallace tried to get her glove on it, but it caromed off and dribbled into shallow left center, which plated two more Bruins to balloon their lead to 4-0.

By the 6th inning, the daylight was getting dim for Florida’s hopes of coming back, and in the hom-half of the frame, the Bruins officially cut off the lights.

With the bases loaded and only one out, Maya Brady singled through the right side of the infield to drive in Briana Perez and Kelli Godin boosting the lead to 6-0. The final straw in the contest came a couple batters later, when Natalie Lugo gave up a two-run single to Savannah Pola, which ended the game on account of the eight-run mercy rule.

Florida ended their season one game away from reaching the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.

