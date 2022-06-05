To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries.

Ocala Police Officers reported that the person driving the motorcycle was heading west on College Road.

They crashed into a SUV which was heading east from a parking lot. The crash caused both motorcycle passengers to suffer serious injuries.

The driver is in critical condition, but the passenger is stable. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

