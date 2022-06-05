Advertisement

Motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries.

Ocala Police Officers reported that the person driving the motorcycle was heading west on College Road.

They crashed into a SUV which was heading east from a parking lot. The crash caused both motorcycle passengers to suffer serious injuries.

The driver is in critical condition, but the passenger is stable. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

