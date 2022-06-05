Ocala police investigating shooting of teen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Marion County was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Ocala Friday night.

Ocala police say that a 14-year-old suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in a parking lot at the Laurel Park Apartments just before 11 pm Friday night.

The complex is off of Northwest 23rd Avenue in Ocala.

The teen was taken to UF Health Shands where he is currently in stable condition.

Ocala police are still investigating the shooting.

TRENDING STORY: Sexual predator caught after trying to flee Marion County deputies

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.