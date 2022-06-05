Advertisement

Ocala police investigating shooting of teen

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Marion County was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Ocala Friday night.

Ocala police say that a 14-year-old suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in a parking lot at the Laurel Park Apartments just before 11 pm Friday night.

The complex is off of Northwest 23rd Avenue in Ocala.

The teen was taken to UF Health Shands where he is currently in stable condition.

Ocala police are still investigating the shooting.

TRENDING STORY: Sexual predator caught after trying to flee Marion County deputies

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times

Latest News

Overturned semi slows I-75 traffic
Overturned semi-truck slows I-75 traffic
Ocala police investigating shooting of teen
Ocala accepting applications for street banner lottery
Ocala accepting applications for street banner lottery
Ocala accepting applications for street banner lottery