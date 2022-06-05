Advertisement

Overturned semi-truck slows I-75 traffic

Overturned semi slows I-75 traffic
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck overturned on northbound I-75 earlier Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver of the semi was driving north of the city of Alachua when he hit a bump in the road causing him to swerve off the highway.

Troopers say the driver tried to get back on and that’s when the rear of the truck hit a tree, causing the truck and trailer to overturn.

The driver, from Pennsylvania, had no serious injuries.

