Overturned semi-truck slows I-75 traffic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck overturned on northbound I-75 earlier Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver of the semi was driving north of the city of Alachua when he hit a bump in the road causing him to swerve off the highway.

Troopers say the driver tried to get back on and that’s when the rear of the truck hit a tree, causing the truck and trailer to overturn.

The driver, from Pennsylvania, had no serious injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Starke Police Department offers active shooter training for local businesses

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.