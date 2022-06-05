Santa Fe College hosts its President’s Gala after nearly 3 years

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is hosting it’s annual President’s Gala, to thank their donors for the first time in nearly three years.

Around 230 people showed up and due to the pandemic, this is the first president’s gala since 2019.

It’s also the first in-person fundraising event with Santa Fe President Paul Broadie.

The event is held every year to celebrate the donors of Santa Fe, as well as the students who benefit from their generosity.

Every year, each gala has its own theme and this year’s theme is “transform”.

“Well we’re so excited to be here today to launch our transform campaign. You know this is a $12 million campaign and it’s all focused on benefitting our students and benefitting our community. As part of the campaign, we’re looking to increase the number of scholarships available to our students and we’re looking to address economic mobility and uplift people’s lives,” said Paul Broadie II, President of Santa Fe College.

Entertainment at the gala consisted of local church choirs, student performers and Grammy Award-winning artist Jennifer Holliday.

