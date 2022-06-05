Advertisement

U.S. Representative Val Demings speaks to residents in Marion County ahead of the primary election

U.S. Representative Val Demings speaking to residents ahead of the primary election.
U.S. Representative Val Demings speaking to residents ahead of the primary election.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the primary election for senator coming up in August the Marion County Democrats invited U.S. Representative Val Demings to speak at the annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser, “Proud to be a Democrat dinner and silent auction” was held at the Klein Center on the campus of the College of Central Florida.

Democratic leaders running for office were in attendance along with special guest speaker Val Demings who spoke ahead of the upcoming election against democratic candidates Alan Grayson and others.

Before possibly running in November against the incumbent Marco Rubio. Demings explained why she decided to run.

“Why, why would you want to run well let me tell you I was in the capital on January 6th.”

Demings continued to speak on topics like abortion, the right to vote, healthcare, and gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times

Latest News

Allean Cunningham celebrating her 97th birthday.
A 97-year-old Ocala woman is asking for help with repairs to her home
A motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries.
Motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries.
A motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries
A motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries
Gainesville man arrested for strangling girlfriend
Gainesville man arrested for strangling girlfriend