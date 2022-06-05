U.S. Representative Val Demings speaks to residents in Marion County ahead of the primary election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the primary election for senator coming up in August the Marion County Democrats invited U.S. Representative Val Demings to speak at the annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser, “Proud to be a Democrat dinner and silent auction” was held at the Klein Center on the campus of the College of Central Florida.

Democratic leaders running for office were in attendance along with special guest speaker Val Demings who spoke ahead of the upcoming election against democratic candidates Alan Grayson and others.

Before possibly running in November against the incumbent Marco Rubio. Demings explained why she decided to run.

“Why, why would you want to run well let me tell you I was in the capital on January 6th.”

Demings continued to speak on topics like abortion, the right to vote, healthcare, and gun violence.

