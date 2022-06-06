16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting over the weekend left one teenage girl dead at a mobile home park in Gainesville.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene of Palms of Archer Mobile Home Park around 2:15 am on Sunday.

Several neighbors, including Edward Washington, said they were asleep when the sound of gunshots woke them up.

“It was like three gun shots so then I immediately called 911,” he said.

Washington said he’s lived in this neighborhood for 14 years, and in that time, he’s never experienced something like this.

“I’m a Hare Krishna so I woke up and started chanting… all of a sudden I hear some gunshots.”

Washington said after the gunshots, he heard firecrackers go off.

“I was thinking about this yesterday, maybe someone was trying to mask whatever happened,” he said.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old girl with gun shot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Washington said he thinks too many kids are out on the streets without supervision, leading to events like this.

“Know where they’re at all the time, day and night, you know. That’s how the parents can protect the children.”

Sheriff’s deputies are asking the community for help to find the person responsible for this shooting.

If you know something, you can report it anonymously by calling crime stoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867).

