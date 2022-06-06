Alachua County Supervisor of Elections is hiring election workers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers for this year’s primaries.

The primary elections are being held on August 23.

They are asking that applicants are US citizens, and are registered to vote.

The position is paid and applicants do not need previous experience.

