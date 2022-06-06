Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with new bun choices – 2 tops or 2 bottoms

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

The chain is debuting the Pride Whopper, with your choice of two tops or two bottoms (buns, that is).

If you get it, you get it.

Inside, it’s the same Whopper ingredients – a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and ketchup.

Burger King says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Sorry, U.S. customers – it’s only available at Burger Kings in Austria.

