Columbia Correctional Institute inmate found dead; investigation underway

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Corrections Inmate is dead.

According to FDLE officials, the man died on May 23rd.

Exactly how he died is under investigation and his cause of death is still to be determined.

