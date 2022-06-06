Columbia Correctional Institute inmate found dead; investigation underway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County Corrections Inmate is dead.

According to FDLE officials, the man died on May 23rd.

Exactly how he died is under investigation and his cause of death is still to be determined.

