Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen will appear in federal middle district court

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen is appearing in federal middle district court.

O’Steen was implicated in the federal fraud case against former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister.

Officials say he conspired with Siegmeister, altering the defendant’s charges or plea agreements, in exchange for items of value.

O’Steen will be appearing in court at 9 a.m.

