Florida baseball wins Sunday double header to advance to NCAA Regional Championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With their backs against the wall and postseason life on the line, the Florida baseball team found a way to hold off a fierce comeback by Central Michigan and exact revenge against Oklahoma to force a winner-take-all showdown with OU in the NCAA Gainesville Regional Championship.

The Gators (41-23) jumped out to a 5-0 lead on the Chippewas (43-19) after the top of the 5th, highlighted by a pair of solo home runs by Wyatt Langford. Langford swatted his 24th long ball of the season in the top of the 3rd to push the orange and blues advantage to 2-0. He then tagged his 25th round trip in the top of the 4th to boost his team’s lead to 4-0.

However, starter Nick Pogue couldn’t keep Central Michigan off the board forever. Pogue surrendered a solo home run to Robby Morgan in the home half of the 5th to cut the score to 5-1. Then, relinquished four more runs in the bottom of the 6th to level the game, 5-5.

The score remained tied all the way until the top of the 9th, when Ty Evans lifted a deep fly ball to right field and Langford tagged up from third to score for the third time in the contest. Evans’ sacrifice fly was the last run scored in the game and pushed the Gators past the Chippewas, 6-5 to set up a showdown with Oklahoma a couple hours after the conclusion of their game.

In the nightcap of the Gators double header, Florida had to face off with the team who already gave them their first loss in the Gainesville Regional - Oklahoma.

The Sooners had already pounded the Gators 9-4 in their first matchup, and it looked like it might be another tough night for Florida, when starter Timmy Manning loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 1st. Despite the gloomy situation, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan brought in Carsten Finnvold to relieve Manning, and Finnvold escaped the jam unscathed.

With the momentum of not allowing Oklahoma to score a run in the bottom of the 1st, Florida finally broke through for the game’s first run - like they did in the first matchup - this time it was Jud Fabian who bashed a home run. His 23rd of the season brought the home crowd to its feet as the orange and blue took a 1-0 lead.

The next inning, after Sterlin Thompson led off with a single and swiped second base on a successful steal attempt, Jack Caglianone singled to left center driving in Thompson to extend Florida’s advantage, 2-0.

However, just like their first meeting, the Sooners found a way to get back in the game. In the bottom of the 6th, OU reached base with four consecutive hits, that drove in a pair of runs to level the game 2-2. Gators fans began to have flashbacks to Saturday’s loss and quickly recalled how fast things spiraled out of control. Even though Oklahoma posed a threat to take the lead with two outs, Finnvold stranded the go-ahead run on third base and went to the 7th still tied.

At one point, Finnvold had retired 16 straight Sooners before giving up a walk and a hit to OU batters in the 6th. For a guy who barely touches 85 mph with his fastball, he was putting on a clinic in pitching to your competition.

With the game now tied entering the top of the 7th, Thompson once again reached base and was brought home by B.T. Riopelle on a single to center. The rbi base hit put Florida in front for good.

After that, the Gators exploded for four runs in the 8th inning to shut the door on the Sooners hopes of winning the regional championship Sunday night. Fabian blasted his 24th homer of the season, another solo shot to kick start the four-run frame.

With a 5 run cushion to work with, Finnvold came out for the final Sooners at-bat and induced a 5-4-3 double play to end the game in style. Finnvold’s impressive performance spanned all nine innings. He only allowed a pair of runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out four.

The Gators and Sooners will play one last game Monday to decide the Regional Championship. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at Condron Ballpark.

