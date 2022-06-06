Gainesville Police Department officials are providing students with a first-hand look into the job

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies around North Central Florida have suffered from staffing shortages.

GPD officials have found a way to recruit, while giving hands on experience into the field through the “Explorer” program.

The program has been operating for more than 50 years and is geared towards high school students.

While receiving volunteer hours, students are exposed to traffic accident investigations, responding to burglary and active shooters, crisis negotiation and more.

Explorers are picked up at school, or in this case brought to the station because of summer break, where they are taken to training sites to train on police procedures weekly.

Corporal Dontonya Smith coordinates the program, and says the responsibilities can prepare students for careers beyond law enforcement.

“We do character building,” said Smith. “We work on leadership skills and a lot of other different things with them. I try to find out what it is they really want to do when they grow up because law enforcement can benefit you in many different ways. We have now ventured out, we have had kids that have gone to the military. One is in law school currently. It’s ventured into different realms of law”.

Smith was an explorer when she was in high school and recognizes this program could recruit future officers, during national law enforcement shortages.

On top of gaining hands on experience, students receive community service hours by volunteering at sporting events, GPD summer camps for middle schoolers and more.

“I know that law enforcement right now isn’t a very popular career, but it’s still needed” said Smith. “It’s not all fun and games, you do have to direct traffic in the rain, people. It comes down to little things, like things that they never considered that they have to do because they’re all excited about the fun stuff. The biggest part to me is to let them know that this is what you’re going to be doing, this is what law enforcement is, but this is why it’s needed”.

Explorers are able to take part in a ride a long program where they ride with an officer in a marked car to assist calls.

You can apply to the program on GPD’s website or call the station.

