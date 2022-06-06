Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis announces $10M funding for Florida’s Urban Search & Rescue teams

Gov. DeSantis signs record state budget
Gov. DeSantis signs record state budget
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced $10 million for Florida’s eight Urban Search and Rescue teams on Monday. This funding will go towards operations, training exercises, and ensuring that USAR is ready to respond in the event of a disaster. The $10 million was included in the Freedom First Budget, signed by Governor DeSantis last week.

Since 2001, the Florida USAR system has provided support to Floridians during natural disasters. They continue to play an important role in conducting search and rescue missions and helping provide lifesaving actions in the aftermath of hurricanes.

