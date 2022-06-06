HCA Florida West Marion Hospital appoints new Chief Nursing Officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announced the appointment of Suha “Sue” DeLeon as Chief Nursing Officer. DeLeon has previously served HCA Florida in multiple capacities, including working as a medical surgical nurse at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

DeLeon is returning to HCA Florida West Marion Hospital after most recently serving as the Chief Nursing Officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, Florida. DeLeon’s appointment follows recent news of Peter Hernstead’s appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

TRENDING STORY: Teenager pronounced dead after a shooting at a trailer park

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.