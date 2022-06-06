Advertisement

HCA Florida West Marion Hospital appoints new Chief Nursing Officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida West Marion Hospital announced the appointment of Suha “Sue” DeLeon as Chief Nursing Officer. DeLeon has previously served HCA Florida in multiple capacities, including working as a medical surgical nurse at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

DeLeon is returning to HCA Florida West Marion Hospital after most recently serving as the Chief Nursing Officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, Florida. DeLeon’s appointment follows recent news of Peter Hernstead’s appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

TRENDING STORY: Teenager pronounced dead after a shooting at a trailer park

