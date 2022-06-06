Advertisement

The Hotel Indigo at Celebration Pointe is hosting the Sand Bluff Solar Project announcement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Sand Bluff Solar Project announcement will be happening.

This comes after a long battle over a solar facility near Archer.

Community leaders from Archer’s historic African-American community and Origis Energy representatives are coming together for this announcement.

TRENDING STORY: The Journey to Juneteenth continues: One local author discusses the history of emancipation

There will be speeches as well as a press conference.

This event will be held at the Hotel Indigo at Celebration Pointe at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times

Latest News

Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen will appear in federal middle district court
Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen will appear in federal middle district court
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Making tacos
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Making tacos
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Making tacos
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Making tacos
The Hotel Indigo at Celebration Pointe is hosting the Sand Bluff Solar Project announcement
The Hotel Indigo at Celebration Pointe is hosting the Sand Bluff Solar Project announcement