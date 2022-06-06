The Hotel Indigo at Celebration Pointe is hosting the Sand Bluff Solar Project announcement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Sand Bluff Solar Project announcement will be happening.

This comes after a long battle over a solar facility near Archer.

Community leaders from Archer’s historic African-American community and Origis Energy representatives are coming together for this announcement.

There will be speeches as well as a press conference.

This event will be held at the Hotel Indigo at Celebration Pointe at 10 a.m.

