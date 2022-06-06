Advertisement

The Journey to Juneteenth continues: One local author discusses the history of emancipation

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of emancipation
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People came together for a Celebration of Freedom speaker event at the Newberry Branch Library.

June 19th or Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of emancipation, but freedom was proclaimed in Florida on May 20th of 1865.

Many of the events leading up to Juneteenth have consisted of celebrations, but this time it was purely about education.

Author Antoinette Chanel said she wants people to recognize all of the progess that our society has made.

“It’s exciting when we’re able to acknowledge all of the growth, the strengths, the victories of all people. You know this month we’re celebrating pride which is awesome, but we’re also celebrating Juneteenth this month too and those things can coexist. All of it is pointing towards progress so that’s what I would say I would want people to take away from today,” said Chanel.

Chanel also discussed her book called “A Book for Black Girls” which she says is somewhat of a love note back to the little girl that she once was.

She wants the book to be a reminder to young black girls that it’s okay to be different.

The next Juneteenth event will be held on June 10th at the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center.

