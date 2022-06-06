Lake City man leads Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies on chase on SR-51

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars after Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase over the weekend.

Timothy Maxfield, 35, was arrested Friday after deputies say they caught him going over 80 miles per hour on State Road 51.

Deputies used stop sticks to blow out the vehicle’s tires before they say he tried to run from the scene, but couldn’t get away.

He is being charged with fleeing and eluding officers along with driving with a suspended license.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia Correctional Institute inmate found dead; investigation underway

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.