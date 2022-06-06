Advertisement

Lake City man leads Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies on chase on SR-51

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars after Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase over the weekend.

Timothy Maxfield, 35, was arrested Friday after deputies say they caught him going over 80 miles per hour on State Road 51.

Deputies used stop sticks to blow out the vehicle’s tires before they say he tried to run from the scene, but couldn’t get away.

He is being charged with fleeing and eluding officers along with driving with a suspended license.  

