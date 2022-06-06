Man dies in morning motorcycle crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash during Monday morning’s commute. It was just before 7 a.m. when the two collided. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

According to a police update, the R and L transport dump truck was traveling north on S Pine Ave., with the intent of turning left onto SW 17th St. As he entered the intersection, the traffic light turned yellow, and the incoming motorcycle was still “several hundred feet north of the intersection.”

The light had turned red, and the motorcycle driver did not stop. Police said the speeding motorcycle ran the red light.

The motorcycle driver has been identified as Christopher Smith, 29. In Florida, anyone who drives a motorcycle must be “properly wearing protective headgear securely fastened upon his or her head,” according to State Statute. Smith was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Police officials said his family has been notified and there were no other injuries.

This is the second motorcycle crash to happen within city limits in the last 24 hours.

SERIOUS CRASH: OPD responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night at the... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Saturday, June 4, 2022

“We just want to encourage motorcycles to always wear their helmet, make sure it’s a DOT approved helmet. Watch your speed and watch out for other cars. Drivers driving vehicles, make sure you’re watching out for motorcycles as well,” Public Information Officer for the Ocala Police Department, Jeff Walczak said.

The road finally re-opened just before 11 Monday morning.

